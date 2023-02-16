Seahawks pick Penn State cornerback first in this two-round mock draft

Draft season isn’t even half over yet and we’re already tired of seeing the same names connected to the Seahawks and their No. 5 overall pick. So far the vast majority of mock drafts have Seattle taking a defensive line prospect at that spot. Georgia’s Jalen Carter is the heavy favorite, followed by Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson. While we don’t object to any of them – especially Carter – it’s nice to see a curveball thrown every now and then.

Enter Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, who has featured a new name for the Seahawks with the No. 5 pick in his new two-round mock draft. Farrar has them taking Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. instead of a DL.

Porter certainly looks the part at 6-fooot-2 and 195 pounds. While he only posted one interception he managed 20 pass breakups in 34 college games. The numbers are one thing, though. The tape is another.

Here’s a look at some of Porter’s work.

Porter vs. Purdue

Porter vs. Ohio State (2021)

Porter vs. Auburn (2021)

Porter vs. Michigan

Porter vs. Northwestern

Porter vs. Minnesota

Porter vs. Wisconsin (2021)

Picking a cornerback so early would go against type for Pete Carroll. However, if Porter does deliver on his potential and become a star it just might give Seattle the best boundary combo in the NFL – a tantalyzing prospect for a DB guru like Carroll.

Not to neglect the defensive line, Farrar has the Seahawks taking Georgia Tech DT Keion White with the No. 20 overall pick in his mock draft. White (6-foot-4, 267 pounds) posted some sensational numbers as a Sophomore at Old Dominion and as a Senior at Georgia Tech. All together, he totaled 11 sacks and 33.5 tackles for a loss in college.

Next, with the extra second-rounder they got in the Russell Wilson trade (No. 37 overall) Farrar mocks Georgia’s monstrous tight end Darnell Washington (6-foot-7, 265 pounds) to the Seahawks. With their own second-round selection (No. 52) Seattle fills the need at inside linebacker, taking Alabama’s Henry To’oTo’o (6-foot-2, 225 pounds), effectively upgrading over either Jordyn Brooks or Cody Barton.

All together, this would be a quality all-around haul to begin the draft. They’d still have five more picks to pile on their defensive front-seven depth as well as adding help at center and slot receiver.

There remains a massive gap between this team and the 49ers, but hitting all the right notes in consecutive drafts would significantly help shrink it.

