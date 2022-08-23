Seahawks pick Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud in this 2023 mock draft

Pete Carroll may not be feeling pressure to name a starter for the Seahawks’ Week 1 matchup with the Broncos. Truthfully, whether it’s Drew Lock or Geno Smith it’s unlikely either one will become this team’s next franchise quarterback. The best place to find him will likely be in the 2023 NFL draft, which is stocked with talent at the game’s most important position.

In a new two-round 2023 mock from Luke Easterling at Draft Wire, Seattle selects Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud at No. 3 overall.

“The Seahawks don’t have a starting-caliber quarterback on their roster after trading away Russell Wilson, and finding one will be their top priority next offseason. This would be the ideal scenario, with no quarterbacks off the board yet. Stroud has all the tools to be this year’s top prospect, and the upside to be a star at the next level.”

Stoud (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) is coming off a strong 2021 season, having posted 4,435 passing yards, 44 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 186.6 rating. Here’s the highligh reel.

Ohio State opens their 2022 schedule at home against Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 3.

