Seahawks pick up Noah Fant’s 5th-year option for 2023 season

Former Denver Broncos TE Noah Fant’s fifth-year option is being exercised by the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter adds that Fant is the first player from the 2019 draft class to earn such a distinction. The tag will cost the Seahawks $6.85 million, according to the Seattle Times‘ Bob Condotta.

The Seahawks acquired Noah Fant last month in a trade for Russell Wilson. In addition to Fant, the team acquired fellow teammates Drew Lock and Shelby Harris. They received multiple draft picks as well.

On the heels of being traded, though, Fant voiced frustration with his role while with the Broncos. “It was more of a focus of me catching flat balls or whatever it may be, and then trying to be a shifty guy and elusive guy and try to break as many tackles possible to get my yards,” Fant told 104.3 The Fan last month. “I view myself as a downfield threat, getting open space, then I can make things happen. It was a little frustrating being used in the short field.”

Fant can only hope he has a better role with his new team. A first-round pick in 2019, the tight end averaged 57 catches, 635 yards and 3.3 touchdowns per season with the Broncos.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts