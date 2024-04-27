Seahawks pick Michigan TE AJ Barner at No. 121 overall

The Seahawks have checked two of our five boxes for positions to target going into Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft. Moments after filling their hole at linebacker with Tyrice Knight out of UTEP they have used another pick to address their need at tight end.

Jordan Schultz was the first to break the news that Seattle has used the No. 121 overall pick in the draft on Michigan tight end AJ Barner.

Barner (6-foot-6, 245 pounds) spent the first three years of his college career at Indiana, where he posted 361 yards and four touchdowns in 25 games. Last season he transferred to Michigan where he put up 22 catches, 249 yards and a touchdown.

Barner had a breakout season in 2023, posting an 82.2 overall grade from PFF after mediocre grades of 53.6 and 60.9 at Indiana. In 2023 He had a respectable 69.3 grade as a receiver but really shined as a run blocker (81.4).

Barner won’t push Noah Fant for playing time, but he should compete with free agent pickup Pharaoh Brown for snaps.

