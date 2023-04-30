Seattle Seahawks add two former Penn State players as undrafted free agents
The Seattle Seahawks added these two Penn State special teams standouts as undrafted free agents following the NFL draft.
The Seattle Seahawks added these two Penn State special teams standouts as undrafted free agents following the NFL draft.
Seattle added seven players in exchange for not having to pay Russell Wilson.
Here's how to watch the NFL Draft in 2023 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network for free and streaming TV like Fubo, Sling, YouTube, Hulu and more.
Our teams that will shape the draft series rolls on this April with the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders. Matt Harmon is joined by our very own Dalton Del Don and Peacock's Lawrence Jackson Jr. to break the pulse of each franchise heading into the draft.
Payton Thorne was Michigan State's starting quarterback in 2021 and 2022 but was not assured the starting job entering 2023.
The ball was flying out of Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium on Saturday.
NFL teams went heavy on quarterbacks in 2023, especially in the late rounds.
The Rams got the honor of taking the final pick of the NFL draft.
Stetson Bennett comes to the Rams after leading Georgia to national championship wins in 2021 and 2022.
Here are the five biggest power moves teams made in the NFL Draft.
What a performance from the bantamweight.
Jason McCourty had some things to say.
The Eagles love their Georgia Bulldogs.
White was picked by the Patriots at No. 46 on Friday night.
Steelers fans are familiar with the name Joey Porter.
With Aaron Rodgers gone, the Packers invested in a pass catcher.
Becky Hammon is focused on the Aces as the WNBA regular season quickly approaches.
Our No. 27 overall prospect is still available, as are nearly a quarter of the top 100.
Everything you need to know to watch or stream Saturday's UFC Fight Night.
Let's check in with MLB's most star-studded cast of characters after a tumultuous first month.
Here are the issues with ESPN's draft facsimile of win probability, which hogged some of the conversation surrounding Will Levis' slide.