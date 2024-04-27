Seahawks pick Findlay OT Michael Jerrell at No. 207 overall

With the No. 207 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks have taken Findlay offensive lineman Michael Jerrell.

The @Seahawks selected T Michael Jerrell 207th overall. #GoHawks — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) April 27, 2024

Like fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight, Jerrell (6-foot-5, 309 pounds) was one of the team’s pre-draft visits. He was named G-MAC Offensive Lineman of the Year for the 2023 season. Jerrell played some tight end in high school before switching to offensive line and started 40 games at right tackle for Findlay.

Seattle now has no more picks to make in the draft, so unless they trade back into the seventh round this class is over.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Ranking the top 25 remaining prospects for the Seahawks

Which positions should the Seahawks target on Day 3?

2024 NFL draft: Updated order of picks for Rounds 4-7

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire