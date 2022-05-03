Mark Dantonio to represent Michigan State in Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf event

BamaInsider

Just 40 miles north of Dallas, Texas is the small town of Melissa, which is home to one of the best defensive players in the 2024 class. Nigel Smith, Rivals100 defensive end, has earned 23 scholarship offers with the most recent ones from Alabama, Arkansas and Miami. Smith has also earned offers from the likes of Baylor, Florida State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas and Texas Tech.