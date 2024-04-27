Seahawks pick Auburn CB Nehemiah Pritchett at No. 136 overall

Using one of the picks they got from the Broncos when they traded down from the No. 102 spot, the Seahawks have upgraded their already strong cornerback room yet again.

With the first pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft (No. 136 overall), Seattle has selected Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett.

Auburn CB Nehemiah Pritchett to the #Seahawks. This man ran 4.36! — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 27, 2024

Pritchett (6-foot-1, 184 pounds) played 46 games all together in college, putting up three interceptions, 24 pass breakups and 115 total tackles.

As you would expect from any DB the Seahawks bring in under Mike Macdonald, Pritchett lined up all over the back end of Auburn’s defense, putting in significant time in the box, in the slot and on the boundary. He earned a solid 74.5 grade for his coverage this past season.

We’ll see him everywhere but his quickest path to a permanent spot in the starting lineup is beating out Tre Brown at the left boundary position.

