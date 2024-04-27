Seahawks pick Auburn CB D.J. James at No. 192 overall

Apparently the Seattle Seahawks believe you can never have too many cornerbacks.

With the No. 192 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft, they have selected Auburn cornerback D.J. James, just two rounds after picking his teammate, fellow corner Nehemiah Pritchett.

James (6-foot-0, 185 pounds) played his first three years of college ball at Oregon, where he appeared in 25 games. He transferred to Auburn in 2022 and broke out, posting three interceptions and 18 pass breakups over the next two seasons.

For now James should project as a backup behind Riq Woolen at the right boundary spot, but he may need to out-compete a few other corners before he sees any playing time outside special teams.

The Seahawks have just one more pick to go.

