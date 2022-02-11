Seahawks pick 2 local prospects in this post-Senior Bowl mock draft

The Seahawks once again won’t have a first-round pick in this year’s NFL draft. This one left in the Jamal Adams trade with the Jets, who wound up getting the No. 10 overall pick in 2022 on top of the first-rounder they already got last year. While the Rams have proven that you can actually trade your way to a Super Bowl, it’s a frustrating state of affairs for Seattle fans who prefer the organization to build for the long haul through the draft.

It is what it is and it’s hardly the first time that Pete Carroll and John Schneider have squandered No. 1 picks in highly questionable trades. Here’s how a recent three-round post-Senior Bowl mock from Luke Easterling at Draft Wire played out for Seattle.

Round 1: Seahawks keep SS Jamal Adams

No, Adams was not a part of this particular mock draft, but he will be on the minds of many fans while they watch the rest of the league make their picks on the opening night of the draft.

This is not to diminish Adams, who we ranked as the No. 1 safety in the NFL a month before the deal was made. It’s to underscore the point that Seattle needs Adams to perform like he’s worth two first-round picks in order to justify their investment.

Adams’ game has not fallen off since the trade, so it falls on the coaches to put him in better position to succeed – especially as a pass rusher. Clint Hurtt and whoever the new secondary coach is have to be creative putting this one-of-a-kind defensive weapon to work in different ways. They also need to minimize his exposure in coverage, which is not as bad as people think but also definitely not the strength of his game.

Nothing short of a Defensive Player of the Year award in a Super Bowl win season for the Seahawks will ever be enough to make us feel good about the trade or the subsequent contract they gave him, but Adams playing at an All-Pro type level would certainly take a lot of the sting out of it.

Round 2: Washington CB Kyler Gordon

Gordon (Six-foot, 200 pounds) very much looks and feels like a future Pete Carroll cornerback. His length, tenacious tackling, ability to press and play the slot all make him an excellent fit for this defense. During this past season, Gordon posted two interceptions and seven pass breakups to go with 45 tackles (two for a loss).

The Seahawks should do everything in their power to re-sign D.J. Reed and Sidney Jones, but if one leaves and Gordon falls into the second round, it’ll be difficult to ignore him even if the edge rotation should be the first priority. Here’s a look at Gordon’s highlight reel from 2021.

Round 3: Washington State OT Abraham Lucas

As long as they’re thinking locally, Seattle could go east and hit up the Cougars to fill one of their many holes in the trenches. Right tackle is a major question mark with starter Brandon Shell set to become a free agent and backup Jake Curhan having issues in pass protection.

Washington State’s Lucas (6-foot-7, 324 pounds) might be an upgrade over both. He’s a quality athlete for his size with good range and length.

