Seahawks' Pete Carroll fined for violating mask policy vs. Patriots

Pete Carroll fined for violating mask policy during Pats-Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL sent a clear message Monday it isn't messing around when it comes to its mask-wearing policy.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was fined $100,000 for failing to wear a mask during his team's Week 2 win over the New England Patriots. Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio and San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan were penalized as well, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In addition, their three teams were fined $250,000 each for violating the league's coronavirus safety protocol.

Although Carroll did have a mask during Sunday night's game, the 69-year-old often pulled down beneath his chin. The NFL sent a memo to coaches last week warning them that they must wear face coverings at all times on the sidelines during games, and that not doing so would result in discipline.

