Seahawks' Pete Carroll explains delay of game penalty late in 49ers loss

Late in the 49ers' 26-21 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on Sunday, Seattle had a first-and-goal from San Francisco's one-yard line after quarterback Russell Wilson found rookie wide receiver John Ursua for a critical fourth-down conversion.

Seattle tried to hustle a new personnel group onto the field after spiking the ball, but the attempt proved futile as the Seahawks were assessed a delay of game penalty, which moved the ball back to the five-yard line. The Seahawks, of course, then weren't able to convert.

Following the game, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll tried to explain what happened in that sequence that resulted in Seattle losing the best field position a team can have in football.

"Yeah, we were in no backs the play before," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters following Sunday's loss. "And we called the personnel and just didn't get it communicated with the backs, and we were just late. We were late getting in there, and we just didn't get it done.

"We didn't function playing, sometimes you can relax like that's a timeout, on the sideline, it felt like that's what happened. We didn't get the substitution done properly, and we were late, and there wasn't enough time to get the play off."

The mental mistake increased the likelihood of the 49ers getting a stop, and on fourth down, that's exactly what Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw did. Following a short completed pass to Seattle tight end Jacob Hollister, the two 49ers linebackers pushed Hollister back just enough to keep him from extending the ball across the plane of the goal line.

HE WAS SHORT 😱 pic.twitter.com/DBBrhL54qB — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 30, 2019

For the 49ers, the win ensures San Francisco gets a first-round bye and an extra week to rest, while the Seahawks will pack up and travel to take on the NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles on wild-card weekend.

