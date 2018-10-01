Seahawks' Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas: 'Give him a little slack'

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas broke his left leg during the second half of Seattle’s win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. As he was carted off, Thomas flipped the bird to the Seahawks’ sideline.

It was a crystal-clear showing of Thomas’ frustration, both with his injury and with Seattle’s brain trust. With a year left on his current contract, Thomas wanted either an extension or to be traded. He got neither, and now heads into free agency with only three-plus games of film from 2018 because of his injury.

One of the men the gesture was almost certainly directed toward says he harbors no ill will.

According to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, left, he and safety Earl Thomas were repairing their relationship. Thomas broke his left leg on Sunday, and pointed his middle finger toward the Seattle sideline as he was being carted off. (AP)

Pete Carroll: ‘Give him a little slack’

During his weekly appearance on 710 ESPN Seattle, coach Pete Carroll was of course asked about Thomas’ middle finger.

Known for generally letting his players express themselves, Carroll seemed understanding.

“What a shame,” Carroll said. “I know there’s been a lot of talk about it; people that are criticizing whatever happened don’t understand.

“Give him a little slack. This is a very, very difficult moment that most people would never understand what this is about.”

When he was asked about Thomas’ gesture on Sunday evening, Carroll had said, “It’s a big stadium.”

‘I love Earl’

Things were obviously strained between Carroll and Thomas, the only home-grown player on the Seattle roster who predates Carroll’s hiring, but Carroll said on Sunday that the two had been working on their relationship.

“I was always counting on me and him figuring out where we are going with this thing. I knew it was going to take time, and we didn’t have the time when we were together,” Carroll said. “Given the opportunity, we just have so much background and so much history that I thought we could make it [if] we just talked our way through it. … That’s what makes it so hard, that this is what happened this week.”

Carroll added that he didn’t know if their relationship would have turned this season.

“We are really never going to know [now],” he said. “But it’s one that I feel very good in my heart about. I love Earl. I’ve always loved him. I’ve loved everything that he’s ever done for us. Everything he’s stood for. How he’s been a leader. Just a guy out in front, always. His unbelievable heart and competitiveness and drive to be great – to be great. And I’ve admired it the whole time.”

