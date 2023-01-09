Seahawks find perfect way to thank Lions on social media

The Seattle Seahawks’ social media team delivered a victory on social media after the Detroit Lions downed the Green Bay Packers to give the NFC West team the seventh — and final — playoff berth in the NFC.

The irony was the Seahawks had doused the Lions’ playoff hopes earlier Sunday by downing the Rams in overtime.

A sweet sentiment, no doubt that will be received in Detroit.

Seahawks fans can show their appreciation by donating to the Lions’ charity foundation.

Just click here.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire