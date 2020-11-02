Seahawks Peak Performer Week 8: Wide receiver DK Metcalf





The Seattle Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers Week 8 at CenturyLink Field to maintain control of the division. The win was made possible in part by our Seahawks Peak Performer of the game – wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Metcalf posted another banner outing, finishing the day as the team’s leading receiver with 12 receptions on 15 targets for 161 yards (long of 46) and two touchdowns. He got three times as many looks as wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

Through seven games played, Metcalf has amassed 35 catches for 680 yards and seven scores.

“What a fantastic game he played,” coach Pete Carroll said after the victory. “Just so tough and so physical. Just a dominant player out there today. Had a couple touchdowns and then big plays – just one right after the other.”

Case in point:

