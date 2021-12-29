Seahawks past and present share tributes to John Madden
John Madden – the legendary NFL coach, broadcaster and video game inspiration died on Tuesday at the age of 85. His passing is being mourned by practically everyone in the industry, which he was the face of in many ways.
Here are some posts current and former Seahawks are sharing about Madden.
QB Russell Wilson
Forever a legend, John Madden. Rest In Peace 🤍
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 29, 2021
R.I.P. to John Madden. It was one of my greatest honors to grace the cover of your video game. Thank you for the years of joy and motivation! pic.twitter.com/4P4NKdC1gT
— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 29, 2021
Seahawks
Rest In Peace John Madden, a true icon in the sport of football. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Madden family. https://t.co/cbd080n4UP
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 29, 2021
CB Tre Flowers
RIP 🙏🏾 https://t.co/q7yklVmBZ9
— Tre Flowers (@_Slimm7) December 29, 2021
RB Rashaad Penny
Make it happen, @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/iIhFohJeWv
— PFF (@PFF) December 29, 2021
RB Marshawn Lynch
The NFL is saddened to share the passing of the legendary John Madden. He was 85. pic.twitter.com/MxLFYLfY8k
— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2021
WR Tyler Lockett
More than a game. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vtn6HlMj1p
— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2021
RB Chris Carson
Remembering John Madden 🙏
(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/HA7Ghdu22H
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 29, 2021
