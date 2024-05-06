Advertisement

Seahawks pass on Taulia Tagovailoa, for now

Former Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, was invited to Seattle's rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. He was one of several tryout players at the rookie minicamp.

One got a job, so far. It was not Taulia.

Defensive tackle Buddha Jones has a roster spot.

Tagovailoa joined Chevan Cordeiro as the quarterbacks at the minicamp. Here's what Macdonald said about them, generally, on Saturday: “It was good to see them complete some balls today. I was a little upset we didn’t take the ball away more on defense. . . . I thought they threw the ball well. Being able to operate the offense with the cadences — we weren’t just snapping on one every time — so operation was solid, and I thought we handled the ball well for sure."

Cordeiro currently has a spot on the 90-man roster. Taulia's quest for an NFL job will continue.

He might have to get started in the CFL or the UFL.