Seahawks, Panthers expected to be top contenders for Deshaun Watson

The Seahawks are in the market for a new starting quarterback and they have their eye on a polarizing target. Yesterday, we learned the Texans’ star QB Deshaun Watson will not face any criminal charges resulting from the numerous accusations of sexual misconduct he’s faced. That opens the bidding for a bunch of NFL teams that are looking to find a new QB1 between now and September.

Watson is the most-talented QB that will change teams this year and the competition to trade for him will be fierce, regardless of what he’s done off the field. According to a report by Aaron Wilson, the Seahawks and the Panthers are expected to be the top contenders to land Watson.

Ultimately, sources predict Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks to be the top contenders for Deshaun Watson in prospective trade. Importance of no-trade clause in his $156 million contract can't be overstated enough. Fluid situation on destination of three-time Pro Bowl passer — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 12, 2022

Carolina has been reported to be interested in Watson ever since Cam Newton was first released two years ago. David Tepper is borderline obsessed with getting Watson and is the richest owner in the league. The Panthers can sell him on a solid young defense, two good receivers and an elite playmaker at running back when he’s healthy.

The Seahawks’ advantage is in Pete Carroll’s accomplishments compared with Matt Rhule, who’s gone 10-23 the last two seasons.

Carolina and Seattle won’t be the only teams bidding for Watson, though. The Dolphins have changed course and are out of the running, but the Buccaneers need a replacement for Tom Brady, the Steelers need a successor to Ben Roethlsiberger and the Eagles would almost certainly consider ditching Jalen Hurts for a chance to get Watson.

