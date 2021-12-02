Seahawks P Michael Dickson shares superb special teams meme
Michael Dickson is one of several Seahawks players who deserve a Pro Bowl vote this year.
In addition to being very good at his job, Dickson has an A+ social game. Earlier today he shared this brilliant Michaelangelo-inspired meme to ask for Pro Bowl votes for him and his fellow special teamers.
Special #ProBowlVote @mdcksn @NBELLORE54 @Ottomatic82 @JayMy_31 @DallasDeejay pic.twitter.com/892EJRLQHl
— Michael Dickson (@mdcksn) December 2, 2021
You can cast your ballot here.
