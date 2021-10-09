Seahawks P Michael Dickson’s double-punt gets hysterical 60-second breakdown
Thursday Night Football was a disaster for the Seahawks, who fell behind further in the NFC West standings and lost their franchise quarterback for at least a month to a finger injury.
All of that agony has somewhat over-shadowed one of the coolest plays we’ve ever seen. This 60-second breakdown of Michael Dickson’s amazing double punt is hysterical and worth a watch (NSFW).
a quick breakdown of the double punt in the Seahawks Rams game pic.twitter.com/YEJ1n7SYgT
— Mike Camerlengo (@MCamerlengo) October 8, 2021