Seahawks make P.J. Walker signing official, waive rookie DT to make room
The Seahawks have made official Friday’s reported signing of former Browns quarterback P.J. Walker. An undrafted QB out of Temple, Walker has been a practice squad option for the Colts and a backup for the Panthers and Browns. During his brief time in the XFL, Walker went 5-0 and looked like an MVP. However, in nine career starts in the NFL he’s gone 5-4 with six touchdowns, 16 interceptions and a passer rating of 52.2.
Walker takes over the No. 3 spot on the depth chart at quarterback beneath Geno Smith and Sam Howell. Odds are it will be difficult for him to make the initial 53-man roster unless either Smith or Howell get injured.
To make room for Walker on the 90-man roster, the team has waived rookie defensive tackle Buddha Jones.
