Seahawks owner Jody Allen ‘not happy’ with team’s 2021 results

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider and franchise quarterback Russell Wilson have had a sensational run for the last decade. That said, nobody involved with the team should be pleased with the way things are going right now. At 3-8, Seattle is at its lowest point of the Wilson era and speculation abounds as to what changes will happen this coming offseason.

Mike Garafolo at NFL Network reports that team owner Jody Allen is not happy and doesn’t see the team’s 2021 troubles as a “one-year thing.”

From @gmfb Weekend on the struggling #Seahawks’ future, which includes multiple years left on the contracts for Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson and has even @RealMikeRob wondering what’s coming. pic.twitter.com/7nK4GiBvsP — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 4, 2021

We haven’t heard much from the new owner since she took over for her late brother Paul, but we do know she’s willing to shake things up. This week, the Portland Trailblazers (also owned by Allen) fired their GM Neil Olshey.

