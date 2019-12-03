Seahawks Outlast Vikings on MNF

In a battle for first-place spots in their respective divisions, the Seahawks outlasted the Vikings 37-30 Monday night in Seattle. Below are some of the main fantasy takeaways with some looks ahead at the fantasy playoffs.

Coach Pete Carroll promised Rashaad Penny would be more involved after his 14-129-1 rushing performance last week in Philly, and he stuck to his word. Chris Carson got the start and handled 24 touches of his own, producing 109 yards and one touchdown, but Penny was involved throughout the night and in big-time situations. The Seahawks simply rotated the two backs in a run-dominant game plan that they would love to execute every week. Penny suddenly possesses high-end RB1/2 upside in this offense ahead of a Week 14 road date with the Rams before cushy Weeks 15 and 16 dates with the Panthers and Cardinals. Despite Carson's fumble issues all year long, the Seahawks have stuck by him. It's encouraging for his Weeks 14-16 fantasy playoffs schedule, keeping him locked in as a solid, volume-based RB1.

Dalvin Cook injured his shoulder early in the third quarter, went to the locker room, returned to the sideline, but never re-entered the game. It put Alexander Mattison in an every-down role, but with the Vikings chasing points and trailing by double digits much of the second half, the rookie didn't get many carries. He was making waves in the passing game, however. If Cook is unable to play Week 14 at home against the Lions, Mattison will be an RB1 with an 18-20-touch floor. We’ve talked all year about Mattison being the top handcuff to own in fantasy. This might be his time to shine. Where he’s available, Mattison needs to be scooped up with all remaining FAAB.

Since his 13-152-2 day against the Bucs in Week 9, Tyler Lockett has amassed four catches for 64 scoreless yards on nine targets across three games and a bye. Playing time is not the issue here, as Lockett is on the field a ton in the slot. But the ball is not going his way for whatever reason. Perhaps his leg is an issue, but it hasn't been in practice, so that excuse would seem to be weak. If your Lockett teams made the fantasy playoffs, it's going to be insanely difficult to trust him off three horrible performances. But Lockett is capable of popping off any given Sunday. He'll draw the Rams as a highly volatile WR2/3 in Week 14.

Jacob Hollister led the team in targets Monday night and tied DK Metcalf for the lead in catches. Hollister continues to stay heavily involved in this offense and will be a weekly TE1 down the stretch in the fantasy playoffs with the Rams, Panthers, and Cardinals on deck. The Cardinals are obviously the worst defense at covering tight ends, and Hollister gets them fantasy Super Bowl week. Hollister has paced the Seahawks in red-zone targets since Will Dissly got hurt.

Quarterback & Running Back Quick Slants

Coach Andy Reid said there’s a “good chance” Darrel Williams (hamstring) misses Week 14 against the Patriots. Damien Williams (ribs) is also hurt, putting Darwin Thompson and LeSean McCoy in a 1-2 backfield at Foxboro. … Daniel Jones is dealing with a twisted ankle. It doesn’t sound serious. … Coach Doug Marrone announced the Jaguars are turning back to Gardner Minshew this week against the Chargers. Minshew’s reinsertion should help all of the Jags’ skill players. … Baker Mayfield (thumb) is expected to be “fine” for Week 14 against the one-win Bengals. … Coach Matt Patricia continues to insist Matthew Stafford (back) is week to week. … Coach Kyle Shanahan is “optimistic” Matt Breida (ankle) is able to return to the lineup for Week 14. … Packers claimed RB Tyler Ervin off waivers from the Jaguars. … Cardinals waived RB Zach Zenner.

Wide Receiver & Tight End Quick Slants

John Ross (clavicle) will be activated for the Bengals’ Week 14 date against the Browns. Cincinnati’s three-wide set should feature Ross and Auden Tate outside with Tyler Boyd in the slot. … Julio Jones (shoulder) is “trending upward” for Week 14 and the start of the fantasy playoffs. Austin Hooper (knee) is also expected back at practice this week. ... Amari Cooper (knee) practiced fully Monday ahead of a second straight Thursday night game against the Bears. … Coach Frank Reich is “hopeful” T.Y. Hilton (calf) will be able to return this season after he suffered a setback last week in practice. Chester Rogers has a fractured knee and will miss the rest of the year. … Rookie TE T.J. Hockenson’s season is over due to an ankle issue. It was a frustrating injury-riddled year after his record-setting Week 1 in Arizona. … Raiders waived WR/KR Trevor Davis. … Taylor Gabriel and Ben Braunecker remain in the concussion protocol for the Bears. Both Anthony Miller and J.P. Horsted had big games in their absences on Thanksgiving.