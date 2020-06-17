How Seahawks, other NFL players are adapting to workouts in quarantine

It will likely be mid-July before the Seattle Seahawks take the field for in-person workouts, but that hasn't stopped players from getting in sweat sessions on their own time.

A recent video from Niko Carste shows wide receiver DK Metcalf, linebacker Bobby Wagner, safety Marquise Blair, as well as former Seahawks players DeShawn Shead, Josh Gordon and Richard Sherman, who now plays for the 49ers, grinding this offseason.

Other professional and collegiate players in the video with Pacific Northwest ties include Gee Scott Jr., Kelee Ringo, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Justin Baker, Jacob Sirmon, Lonyatta Alexander Jr., Andrzej Hughes-Murray, Joe Green and Charlie Taumoepeau.

Based on an Instagram post, the workout was part of a group training session with Tracy Ford of Ford Sports Performance.

NFL teams have been holding OTAs virtually with the league's facilities shut down. Team staff, coaches, and players rehabbing injuries are the only individuals permitted back to the facilities thus far.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the league notified teams that the virtual period for offseason work will be extended through June 26. However, no in-person minicamps will take place this month.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters on a Zoom call last week that he was impressed by his staff and players' efforts during this awkward and peculiar offseason.

I am so fired up about what we have been able to accomplish during this time. We didn't have a clue what was going to happen here. And I asked the coaches to use every ounce of their creativity that they could, and their energy that they could to keep the meetings proactive and involved and upbeat and moving in like we always like to do and didn't know if that would translate. But it has, and we've made incredible progress. I think we're smarter at this point, because of the added time that we've had to work and really focus on the mental side of it than we've ever been. -- Pete Carroll

While teams will conclude remote training in the coming days, the NFL's aspiring players, including many Seahawks, will likely continue meeting to get some reps in before training camp.

