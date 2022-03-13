The Seahawks used an original-round tender on restricted free agent Phil Haynes, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. The tender is worth $2.54 million.

The Seahawks made Haynes a fourth-round choice in 2019, and he has played in seven games with two starts.

He replaced left guard Damien Lewis last season, starting Week 17 and Week 18. Those were the only 130 snaps he got on offense last season.

Haynes also played 28 special teams snaps in 2021.

The Seahawks’ other restricted free agents are cornerback Bless Austin and center Kyle Fuller.

Seahawks use original-round tender on Phil Haynes originally appeared on Pro Football Talk