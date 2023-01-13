The Seahawks organization generously thanks the Lions for their playoff berth

It’s not exactly how the Detroit Lions wanted to earn it, but a grateful Lions organization publicly thanked the Seattle Seahawks and that team’s fanbase for its generous appreciation of the Lions putting the Seahawks in the playoffs.

Seattle eliminated the Lions from the postseason early last Sunday when the Seahawks edged the Los Angeles Rams in overtime. The Seahawks then needed the Lions to beat the Packers in Green Bay for Seattle to claim the final NFC wild card berth.

Detroit pulled that off with a 20-16 win. In honor of that, the Seahawks and fans made over 700 donations to the Detroit Lions Foundation that totaled nearly $20,000. the Seahawks themselves made some pretty savvy donations, per the Lions official Twitter account:

Seahawks fans, who go by “12s” in honor of being the 12tth man, made these contributions:

It’s a nice gesture from Seattle and Seahawks fans. It’s bittersweet for the Lions, of course; Seattle’s 48-45 win in Week 4 earned the Seahawks the tiebreaker over Detroit wth both teams finishing 9-8. But it’s still a good deed.

