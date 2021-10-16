Seahawks opposing QB preview: Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger

The Seattle Seahawks are back in action following extended time off due to their Thursday Night Football game. Now they travel to the Steel City where they will face one of the worst offenses in the NFL led by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

It was only a few short seasons ago when the Steelers had one of the best offenses in the league. The trio of Big Ben, Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell could outscore just about anyone. In fact, it was during this era of Steelers football when Roethlisberger threw for 456 yards against the Seahawks, setting a dubious Seattle franchise record for an opponent. Now Bell and Brown are long gone and Roethlisberger looks like a shell of his former self.

On the year, Roethlisberger has thrown only six touchdown passes to go with four interceptions. He is 16th in the NFL with 1,286 passing yards and a passer rating of only 84.3, hardly living up to the Hall of Fame caliber standards he has set over the course of his career.

This will be the fourth time in the Pete Carroll-era the Seahawks have had to defend against Roethlisberger. In this stretch, Seattle is 2-1, but the last time Roethlisberger had to leave early due to an injury which proved to be season ending.

This is a litmus test for Seattle’s defense, which is on pace to become the worst in the Super Bowl era. If they can’t slow down one of the league’s most pathetic offenses, it’ll be a sad statement.

