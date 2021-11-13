Seahawks opposing QB preview: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers (or Jordan Love?)

The Seattle Seahawks enjoyed a much-needed bye in Week 9, and are now back in action. Unfortunately the road doesn’t get easy when it comes to opposing quarterbacks… or does it?

The Seahawks are traveling to Green Bay, Wisconsin where they will face either starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers or backup Jordan Love.

Rodgers has found himself in hot water as of late after being exposed for lying about his COVID-19 vaccination status. The three-time league MVP has been away from the Packers due to testing positive for the virus. Rodgers is slated to return on Saturday, November 13th, which is one day before the Packers host the Seahawks.

Although he has not been officially ruled to return, all signs point to Rodgers being on the field for Sunday. This is understandably tough news for the Seahawks, as Rodgers has typically had his way against Seattle, especially at home.

In his four games against the Seahawks at Lambeau, Rodgers has eight touchdowns against only a single pick. He also has a lofty 4-0 record, and the games have hardly been competitive. Should Rodgers play he will present a terrible matchup for a weak Seahawks secondary, regardless if he has practiced or not.

If the Seahawks catch a break and Rodgers isn’t available to play Sunday, they will face backup Jordan Love. Controversially drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, Love made his first NFL start last week against the Chiefs.

It did not go well.

Love struggled mightily against a poor Kansas City defense, only throwing for 190 yards in a 13-7 loss at Arrowhead. It wasn’t even as close as the final score would suggest. The Packers were losing 13-0 deep into the fourth quarter and looked like they were at serious risk for being shutout.

The Seahawks will certainly be praying for Jordan Love, but should be preparing for Rodgers like business as usual… and hoping the extra week will finally be enough to give him troubles.

