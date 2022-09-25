Seahawks opposing QB preview: Marcus Mariota

For the first time since 2013, former Oregon Duck standout Marcus Mariota will play football in the city of Seattle. Only this time, Mariota will be a different type of bird as a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

Despite playing in the NFL since 2015, Sunday will mark only the second meeting between Marcus Mariota and the Seattle Seahawks. The last time they met, he had a decent outing as the starter for the Titans. Mariota completed 20-of-32 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-27 win over the Seahawks in Nashville.

Since that outing in 2017, Mariota’s career took a bit of a turn. He only had another year and a half as the starter in Tennessee before being benched for Ryan Tannehill. During the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Mariota was the primary backup behind Derek Carr on the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, in Atlanta, Mariota has earned the opportunity to start once more.

So far in 2022, Mariota has been adequate. He has passed for 411 total yards, has two touchdowns (the same amount as Geno Smith) and two interceptions. Mariota may not be lighting the box score up, but he is still a capable starter. The Seahawks should not take this veteran lightly.

