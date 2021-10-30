Seahawks opposing QB preview: Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence

The Seattle Seahawks are staying in the Pacific Northwest one more week before their bye. On Sunday they will host the new kid on the block, Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Heralded as the greatest quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck, perhaps even John Elway, former Clemson standout Trevor Lawrence is learning the NFL is a lot different than college football. On the year, Lawrence only has seven touchdown passes and eight interceptions, tied for second most in the NFL.

Furthermore, Lawrence’s Jaguars are 1-5 on the year. Which means this is the first time in Lawrence’s entire football career – dating back to high school – where he is below .500.

Despite the not so stellar numbers, Lawrence is actually doing about as well as anyone could expect in this situation. The Jaguars were the No. 1 overall pick for a reason last year. They are still not a good team at all. Lawrence has had to overcome his organization’s poor play on the field and controversy off it.

Lawrence has been steadily improving each week and has more than enough talent now to give a struggling Seahawks secondary fits. However, he has been rather loose with the football. It would be a prime opportunity for a Seahawks defender, other than Quandre Diggs, to finally record an interception this year.

List