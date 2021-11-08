Seahawks open as underdogs for Week 10 game against Packers

The Seahawks’ bye week is over and the second half of the their season is about to begin. First up on the schedule is a visit to Green Bay to face the Packers, currently in the midst of a major quarterback drama. Despite the uncertainty about Aaron Rodgers’ status, Seattle has opened as a 4.5-point underdog for this week’s game, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Seahawks have their own question marks at QB as well, of course. At the moment Russell Wilson is on the injured reserve list. He’s eligible to be activated this week but it’s still unclear at this point if that’s going to happen. Last week, coach Pete Carrol told reporters it will be “really close” whether or not Wilson will play.

We do know that Rodgers can be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, which is likely the reason for the line being where it is. However, the league is conducting an investigation into whether or not Rodgers or the Packers violated protocols, so things can change.

Green Bay is coming off a 13-7 loss to the Chiefs in Jordan Love’s first start in the NFL. Meanwhile, in its last game Seattle dominated Jacksonville 31-7 on Halloween.

