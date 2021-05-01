Seahawks ‘open’ to reunion with Richard Sherman, though not actively pursuing originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks just drafted Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Brown gives Seattle added depth at corner, and he’s expected to compete against Ahkello Witherspoon and Tre Flowers to start opposite D.J. Reed.

Even with the addition of Brown, interest will remain high in the Pacific Northwest as to where Richard Sherman will end up. The three-time All-Pro is currently a free agent after spending the last three seasons with the 49ers.

In a recent conversation with Stephen A. Smith, Sherman confirmed that he’s been in talks with four teams: the Seahawks, the Saints, the 49ers and the Raiders.

When asked about Sherman on Saturday, Pete Carroll said “we’re always open” in regard to a reunion.

“I’ve talked to Sherm quite a few times over the offseason. We have stayed in contact. He’s out there. I know he’s thinking about it. I know he’s looking for an opportunity. I saw where he said there are three to four teams that he’s considering. We’ll see what happens. He’s been a great player, and he still has some ball left in him I’m sure.”

Carroll added that this isn’t something that the Seahawks are actively pursuing, saying, “we’ll see where it sits later on.”

“That’s not one of our thoughts right now, that we’re going out and getting another guy at that spot,” Carroll said. “But we’ll keep looking. We’re going to compete.”

Both Carroll and John Schneider noted that they have kept strong relationships with Sherman since his departure from Seattle in 2018. Regardless of whether or not Sherman ends up in a Seahawks jersey again, he’ll forever be one of the franchise’s legends and a likely member of the Ring of Honor.

“We’ll be supporting Sherm in some form or fashion – he’s always going to be a Seahawk,” Schneider said.

Sherman just turned 33 in March. Injuries limited him to just five games in 2020, but he made the Pro Bowl with San Francisco in 2019. Now that the draft has concluded, his market will likely continue to materialize as teams will know exactly what their needs are at corner.

You could argue that the Seahawks are set at the position, though for the right price, they’d be silly to not bring in the future Hall of Famer.