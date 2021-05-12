Seahawks will open 2021 season at Indianapolis

Jonathan Warner

Seahawks will open 2021 season at Indianapolis  originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The full 2021 NFL schedule isn’t out just yet. That won’t come till later in the day.

However, on Wednesday morning, the NFL did announce its Week 1 schedule for every team. 

And the Seattle Seahawks will kick off their 2021 regular season with a trip to Indianapolis Colts.

The season opener against the Colts is on Sunday, September 12, and will kick off at 10 a.m. PT on Fox.

The Seahawks trip to Indy will be the first since 2013, in which the Seahawks lost to the Colts 34-28.

One of only three losses in the Super Bowl-winning season.

The last time these two teams did play was back in 2017, where the Seahawks won 46-18 behind Russell Wilson’s three touchdowns.

Last season, the Colts did go 11-5 for the season and made the playoffs for the second time in three seasons under coach Frank Reich.

The Colts will have a new quarterback under Carson Wentz, so expect the Colts to be a tough matchup in opening night.

The full schedule will be released at 5 p.m. later today. The NFL is slowing but surely making its way back!

