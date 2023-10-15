Seahawks open with 11-play touchdown drive in Cincinnati

The Seahawks are coming off a bye week, but they didn't show any sign of rust to open Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Seattle received the opening kickoff and then drove 75 yards in 11 plays to take a 7-0 lead in Cincinnati. Kenneth Walker ran one yard to put the Seahawks on the scoreboard.

Walker ran five times for 19 yards and caught one pass for 15 yards to help move the team down the field. Geno Smith hit on all four of the other passes that he tried and also drew a pass interference flag on a throw to Tyler Lockett in the end zone.

The Bengals offense came to life last week and now we'll see if the momentum has carried over to this weekend.