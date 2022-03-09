Seahawks only get minimal salary cap relief in Russell Wilson trade

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

Good news: the Seattle Seahawks are getting a boatload of draft picks and some quality starting contributors from the Denver Broncos, including tight end Noah Fant and defensive tackle Shelby Harris. Bad news: they’re also taking a giant step back at the quarterback position with Drew Lock and Geno Smith now their best candidates to start Week 1 in 2022 and they aren’t getting much extra salary cap space for their trouble.

According to an estimate by Over the Cap, Denver’s salary cap space will be set back around $16.8 million after taking on Russell Wilson’s contract. Meanwhile, Seattle’s cap space will increase, but only by about $775,000.

Fortunately, the Seahawks were already in pretty good shape when it comes to cap space. If they cut middle linebacker Bobby Wagner – a move that makes a lot more sense now that Wilson is gone and a rebuild is underway – they could create even more room.

