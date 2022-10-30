Seahawks OLB Darrell Taylor will not return vs. Giants with hip injury

The Seahawks will have to finish this defensive chess match with the Giants without one of their top young linemen.

The team just announced that third-year outside linebacker Darrell Taylor has been ruled out for the rest of the game due to a hip injury.

.@Seahawks injury update: LB Darrell Taylor will not return to the game (hip). — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 30, 2022

Taylor’s snaps have been going to veteran Bruce Irvin, who’s been called up from the practice squad for the second straight week.

Like the rest of Seattle’s defense, Taylor had a brutal start to the 2022 season. However, he’s come on strong the last few weeks. He ranks second in the league with three forced fumbles.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire