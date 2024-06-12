Seahawks OLB Boye Mafe talks goals going into his third season

After speaking with wide receiver DK Metcalf yesterday, the Seahawks beat reporters got a chance to interview outside linebacker Boye Mafe, who’s coming off a breakout second season in the NFL. Mafe posted nine sacks in 2023, including a franchise record seven straight games with at least one.

Heading into his third year in the league, Mafe has his sights set on improving his game. Here’s what he had to say about his goals going into 2024.

Boye Mafe talking to media earlier today. pic.twitter.com/JFWfxaFyPc — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) June 11, 2024

