Seahawks OL Kyle Fuller signs exclusive rights free agent tender

The Seattle Seahawks offered three key players exclusive rights free agent deals during the 2021 NFL offseason.

And on Tuesday, two of them signed their tender to return to the Seahawks.

First, defensive tackle Bryan Mone signed his tender to remain in Seattle. After the run stuffer agreed to return, so did backup interior offensive lineman Kyle Fuller.

Not to be confused with former All-Pro Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller, the Seahawks' Fuller was a seventh-round pick of the Houston Texans back in 2017. Over the last four years, he has played for Houston, Washington, Miami, and Seattle and has appeared in 20 games with three starts.

Last year, Fuller started one game for the Seahawks and appeared in nine others. He was a solid backup blocker and has the ability to play both guard and center. Retaining him will give them an extra layer of depth on the offensive line, and it's not like he comes at a high cost.

Any time you can keep depth and continuity on the offensive line with capable players, that's a good thing. Fuller is still just 27, so perhaps he can become the long-term backup center for the Seahawks behind Ethan Pocic.