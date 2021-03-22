Seahawks officially announce re-signing of center Ethan Pocic

The Seattle Seahawks will be keeping the majority of their offensive line together this year despite quarterback Russell Wilson’s vocal concerns about the play last season. Seattle has now officially announced the re-signing of starting center Ethan Pocic.

The deal is for one year, $3 million according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who first reported the two sides had agreed to terms last week.

Pocic, who originally got his NFL start at guard, stepped in at center for the Seahawks after the team parted ways with Justin Britt.

Pocic started 14 regular-season games last season, missing two outings due to a concussion.

