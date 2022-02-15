Seahawks officially announce Pete Carroll’s 2022 coaching staff

The Seahawks just made all of their recent reported coaching changes official and have added a few more interesting names to boot, including former fullback Will Tukuafu as a defensive quality control coach.

Here’s the complete list of coaches who will be serving on Pete Carroll’s 2022 staff.

Pete Carroll, Executive VP, Head Coach

Clint Hurtt, Defensive Coordinator

Larry Izzo, Special Teams Coordinator

Shane Waldron, Offensive Coordinator

Dave Canales, Quarterbacks

Nate Carroll, Senior Offensive Assistant

Aaron Curry, Assistant DL/DE

Sean Desai, Associate Head Coach-Defense

Andy Dickerson, Offensive Line

John Glenn, Linebackers

Brad Idzik, Assistant WR

Kerry Joseph, Assistant QB

Keli’i Kekuewa, Assistant OL

Sanjay Lal, Offensive Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers

Damione Lewis, Assistant DL/DT

Pat McPherson, Tight Ends

Chad Morton, Run Game Coordinator, Running Backs

Karl Scott, Defensive Passing Game Coordinator, Defensive Backs

DeShawn Shead, Assistant DB

Carl Smith, Associate Head Coach

Tracy Smith, Assistant Special Teams

Will Tukuafu, Quality Control-Defense

Related

Seahawks trade Russell Wilson in 1st round of new PFF mock draft

List