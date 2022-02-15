Seahawks officially announce Pete Carroll’s 2022 coaching staff
The Seahawks just made all of their recent reported coaching changes official and have added a few more interesting names to boot, including former fullback Will Tukuafu as a defensive quality control coach.
Here’s the complete list of coaches who will be serving on Pete Carroll’s 2022 staff.
Pete Carroll, Executive VP, Head Coach
Clint Hurtt, Defensive Coordinator
Larry Izzo, Special Teams Coordinator
Shane Waldron, Offensive Coordinator
Dave Canales, Quarterbacks
Nate Carroll, Senior Offensive Assistant
Aaron Curry, Assistant DL/DE
Sean Desai, Associate Head Coach-Defense
Andy Dickerson, Offensive Line
John Glenn, Linebackers
Brad Idzik, Assistant WR
Kerry Joseph, Assistant QB
Keli’i Kekuewa, Assistant OL
Sanjay Lal, Offensive Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers
Damione Lewis, Assistant DL/DT
Pat McPherson, Tight Ends
Chad Morton, Run Game Coordinator, Running Backs
Karl Scott, Defensive Passing Game Coordinator, Defensive Backs
DeShawn Shead, Assistant DB
Carl Smith, Associate Head Coach
Tracy Smith, Assistant Special Teams
Will Tukuafu, Quality Control-Defense
