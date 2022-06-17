Seahawks offensive linemen will be earning their starting jobs this year

The Seattle Seahawks looked to beef up their offensive line this season, selecting two tackles in the 2022 NFL draft – Charles Cross in the first round and Abe Lucas in the third. So far, Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson likes what he sees.

“We talked to Charles – very intelligent young man,” Dickerson told the reporters after an OTA this week. “Ability to communicate and just watching him play in the SEC as much as he did and how well he played. Same for Abe, just great career in college, and then just getting the interview process and being able to talk to those guys and really get a feel for how they are and how they understand and process football.

“So really excited about all the picks and all the guys we got.”

And while Cross seems to have the starting job at left tackle locked up, the entire offensive line will need to prove they are deserving of the jobs before securing the starting positions.

“We’re looking for guys who are smart, tough, and reliable, and we have all those guys in the building,” Dickerson said. “It’s just going to be when the competition comes and we get through the training camp and the preseason games, who’s the person, who are those five that we think are going to make the best offensive line.

“Not just the right tackle, but who are those guys who’ve earned those jobs?”

The battle continues when the Seahawks reconvene for training camp later this summer.

