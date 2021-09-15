Seahawks offensive line ranked No. 19 by PFF after Week 1

The Seahawks dominated the Colts on Sunday to earn their first win of the 2021 NFL season. Seattle’s offense has been dominating the headlines ever since, thanks to an exceptional debut from Shane Waldron and a superb effort from Russell Wilson and his skill players.

The offensive line has room to grow, though. Heading into Week 2, Pro Football Focus has ranked Seattle’s front five No. 19 in the league.

This is hardly breaking news, though. Wilson has rarely had an above-average offensive line in his career and he’s generally made it work so far. What’s more interesting is their competition was ranked so much higher.

Indianapolis’ offensive line came in at No. 2 on PFFs list behind the Browns. Obviously, missing starting left tackle Eric Fisher was a blow and the Seahawks took advantage of backup Julie’n Davenport.

However, it wasn’t just one spot where Seattle kept winning. Darrell Taylor, Alton Robinson, Bryan Mone, Carlos Dunlap and Rasheem Green all shined at one point or another. It’s only one game, but this performance from the Seahawks defensive line against quality competition is a very good sign.

