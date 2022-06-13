Seahawks offensive line ranked NFL’s worst by Pro Football Focus going into 2022

Stop me if this one sounds familiar. Pro Football Focus believes that the Seattle Seahawks have the worst offensive line unit in the entire NFL going into the 2022 season.

Here’s what PFF had to say about Seattle’s No. 32 ranking.

“There’s quite obviously a lot of hope for the future with the talent Seattle has brought into the fold, but this has crash-and-burn potential. Starting two rookie offensive tackles — both from Air Raid offenses — is a scary proposition. And considering Gabe Jackson’s decline in recent years, there’s not a single quality starter this unit can rely on.”

Truth hurts but lies will kill you and PFF isn’t wrong about the crash-and-burn potential angle for this group.

If the regular season were to start today the Seahawks’ starting five up front would look like this:

LT: Charles Cross

LG: Damien Lewis

C: Austin Blythe

RG: Gabe Jackson

RT: Abe Lucas

Seattle has at least one quality backup guard in Phil Haynes but everybody else on the bench is as yet an unproven commodity at this level.

We believe Cross and Lucas will both turn out to be quality starters in the long run, but it may take a couple of seasons for them to reach their potential. In the meantime, it’s hard to argue that this won’t be one of the worst offensive lines in the league.

The one thing that would help most is bringing in a proven veteran center to lead the group. J.C. Tretter is the best one available.

