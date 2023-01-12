Seahawks offensive line finishes 2022 season ranked near the bottom by PFF
The Seattle Seahawks have made it to the playoffs largely thanks to the improvement of Geno Smith and the efforts of a magnificent 2022 rookie class. That said, they still have a lot of work to do before they’re ready to take on the true contenders around the NFL – especially in the trenches. While tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas had strong rookie seasons, the rest of Seattle’s offensive line leaves a bit to be desired.
Here’s how their rotation of offensive linemen graded out for the year:
LT Charles Cross: 63.7 overall
LG Damien Lewis: 71.8 overall
C Austin Blythe: 51.2 overall
RG Gabe Jackson: 55.0 overall
RT Abe Lucas: 68.5 overall
G Phil Haynes: 57.1 overall
OL Kyle Fuller: 55.6 overall
OL Jake Curhan: 31.2 overall
OT Stone Forsythe: 37.0 overall
Overall, their offensive line finished the season on the lower end of PFF’s rankings. Here is where all 32 teams stand going into the playoffs.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
2. Baltimore Ravens
3. Green Bay Packers
4. Kansas City Chiefs
5. Atlanta Falcons
6. Cleveland Browns
7. San Francisco 49ers
8. Detroit Lions
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10. Las Vegas Raiders
11. New England Patriots
12. Dallas Cowboys
13. Minnesota Vikings
14. Chicago Bears
15. Carolina Panthers
16. Pittsburgh Steelers
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. Indianapolis Colts
19. Jacksonville Jaguars
20. Washington Commanders
21. Denver Broncos
22. Miami Dolphins
23. Buffalo Bills
24. Arizona Cardinals
25. Los Angeles Rams
26. Houston Texans
27. Seattle Seahawks
28. Cincinnati Bengals
29. New Orleans Saints
30. New York Giants
31. New York Jets
32. Tennessee Titans
