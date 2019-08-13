Seahawks offense is ‘lightyears’ ahead in Year 2 under Brian Schottenheimer

Jaron Brown dropped a few buzz words earlier in camp when he told reporters that the Seattle Seahawks were going to "open up the playbook" in 2019. Brian Schottenheimer downplayed Brown's comments a bit on Tuesday, but the offensive coordinator was keen to note that he's feeling the benefits of having a season under his belt.

"It's always easier in Year 2," he said on Tuesday. "You can add things. You can build off the things you did last year – whether you complement it or protect it with other things."

A full season of tape and a better understanding of his players are the primary contributors to Schottenheimer's current peace of mind. He added that the plays "come to life" in the film room when players can see themselves running the offense compared to last summer when everyone was starting from ground zero.

That allows Schottenheimer to better coach and critique his players with points that "take greater meaning."

"We've just been able to go so much faster," Schottenheimer said. "It shows you how advanced we are. A lot of it is about how comfortable Russ is. We're lightyears ahead of where we were last year at this time. It's been fun to have it that way."

Russell Wilson's comfort in the scheme doesn't mean the Seahawks will become a pass happy team, though. Schottenheimer's critics are quick to point to Seattle ranking dead last in pass attempts a year ago.

Wilson had just 427 attempts a year ago. By comparison, Ben Roethlisberger led the league with a whopping 675 attempts. But as team's league-wide continue to air it out more and more, Seattle would point to its league low 11 turnovers in 2018 as a benefit of its ground-and-pound style.

"Each game is going to be different," Schottenheimer said of the team's balance between the run and pass games. "We've never not put things on Russ' shoulders. We're always going to put the ball in his hand and let him drive the system."

Wilson's volume as a passer may see a small uptick in 2019, but it's evident that the Seahawks will remain a run-first, impose-their-will type of offense.

"The run helps us set up the play-pass," Schottenheimer said. "The play-pass helps us set up the run. Can I tell you how many runs and how many passes we're going to call in Week 1? I'd love to be able to tell you that, but I don't know that right now.

"It's going to come down to each game. We've obviously got a premier quarterback. We've got an excellent stable of backs and a terrifically powerful offensive line. So teams are going to have to figure us out."

