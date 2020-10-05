Seahawks are off to unblemished start, but remain focused on 'cleaner' football originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks are 4-0 for the first time since 2013, the year Seattle hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history.

Russell Wilson is fulfilling the widespread fan plea to “Let Russ Cook” and reveling in the fun while helping the Seahawks score 30 or more points in four-consecutive games for the first time since 2015.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, like many of us, was exuberant when describing Seattle’s perfect start.

"To get off 4-0, it's a great start for us, and we're thrilled about that," Carroll said Sunday. "It's as good as we could have done. And we still have a lot of good football to get better at—we all know that, and the players know that, and we're still working on improving and getting our game cleaner."

Wilson continues to propel his name into the NFL’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) conversation and heighten his play with 16 touchdown passes, matching Peyton Manning for the most ever through the first four games of a season. He took home two NFC Player of the Week awards and Player of the Month honors in September, and we’re only a quarter of the way through the season.

Following Sunday’s victory over the Miami Dolphins, Wilson is now third in the league with 1,285 passing yards and first in the league in touchdowns (16), completion percentage (75.2) and yards per attempt (9.4).

The 31-year-old signal caller, who has connected with nine different players thus far, has thrown only two picks and despite being sacked 11 times, he’s also rushed for 95 yards, which has led to seven first downs.

The Seahawks’ 2020 record remains unblemished so far, but Wilson is staying the course and taking it one game at a time.

"Obviously for us to be 4-0, it's a huge thing," Wilson said. "Just keep winning one game at a time, and that's what's really important to us—making sure that we're staying on schedule, making sure we can keep doing what we're doing. It was a tough day today; it was a battle out there. It was a tough day just because it was so hot out there—we've been up in the Pacific Northwest—but guys just kept battling. We ran the ball really well. We threw the ball well, we had that one funky play but other than that...

Seattle is unbeaten through its first four games, reminiscent of the 2013 squad’s hot start, but veteran linebacker K.J. Wright says this year’s team is also significantly different.

Unlike the 2013 Seahawks who scored over 30 points on only one occasion in their first four games and the defense not allowing more than 20 points in that span, the 2020 Seahawks have scored more than 30 points in each game while also giving up 27.3 points per game.

"That was a while ago," Wright said of the 2013 season. "Whenever you win it feels good, and I guess its kind of been flipped, defense was really balling and shutting teams down (in 2013), and now it's just flipped; the offense is just looking unstoppable...

As the Seahawks shift their focus to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, it’s clear they feel they haven’t played their best game of football yet.

“I know it's early, I know it's fun, but our mission is to still win the West and we haven't played any of those guys yet,” Wright said. “Long season, we've got a tough schedule, so we're just going to make sure we take it one game at a time and finish."