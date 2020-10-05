Seahawks off to 4-0 start for first time since 2013. How do they compare? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks are off to a perfect start in 2020, with four wins and zero losses to start the campaign.

They are one of six undefeated teams in the NFL and sit alone atop the NFC West.

For Seattle, the 4-0 start is not to be taken lightly.

The last time the Seahawks started 4-0 was in 2013. They would go on to finish the season 13-3, run through the playoffs, and win the franchise's first Super Bowl.

A lot has changed since then, especially with how the team is winning games.

In 2013, the team was led by its defense dubbed The Legion of Boom.

In 2020, it's the offense and an MVP season from Russell Wilson that is getting the job done.

"That was a while ago," Linebacker KJ Wright said of the 2013 season. "Whenever you win it feels good, and I guess its kind of been flipped, defense was really balling and shutting teams down (in 2013), and now it's just flipped; the offense is just looking unstoppable. So, when we're just able to bring both those together, offense and defense ballin', we're going to be really hard to beat.”

So how do these two 4-0 Seahawks squads really compare? Let's take a look at the defensive numbers for both teams through four games.

The defense in 2013 was one of the best in the NFL. This season, they are statistically one of the worst. But like the defense carried the offense in 2013, the offense is shouldering the load in 2020. Not just any offense, but a historic one.

Wilson has thrown for 16 touchdowns through four games, tying Peyton Manning's NFL record for the most touchdown passes in a team's first four games.

Wilson is not just tying or breaking records now, he is on pace to break more.

Wilson is currently on pace to throw for 64 touchdowns, which would shatter the record of 55 set by Peyton Manning in 2013 and would be incredible considering the most touchdown passes he has ever thrown in a single season is 35. Wilson is also on pace for more than 5,000 passings yards which has happened just 11 times in NFL history, by seven different quarterbacks.

Wilson is currently on pace for 5,140 yards, which would be the seventh most all-time, and with a monster game or two, he could realistically approach the record 5,477 set by Manning in 2013.

2013 - That was also the year Wilson and the Seahawks beat Manning and the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. So let's round back to the stats.

How does the historic offense of 2020 compare to the Super Bowl winning offense in 2013? Let's take a look at the numbers through four games.

The power has shifted to the offensive side of the ball for Seattle, and that's not a bad thing.

As long as the defense can get enough stops, Russel Wilson and Co. will put up points.

Hopefully, the start to the season isn't fool's gold and Seattle can repeat the history of 2013.

Except for Week 5 where they suffered their first defeat at the hand of the Indianapolis Colts. They don't want to repeat that.

Can they get the win in Week 5 this time around?

We'll find out on Sunday when the Seahawks faceoff against Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff is set for 5:20pm.

