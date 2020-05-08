The Seattle Seahawks 2020 NFL schedule is out!

The season will kick off against Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons and are 1.5 point favorites.

Here's how the rest of Week 1 is shaping up:

NFL Week 1 lines (BetOnline):



HOU @ KC -10.5

CLE @ BAL -8

NYJ @ BUF -5.5

IND @ JAX +8

LAC @ CIN +4

GB @ MIN -3

CHI @ DET -1

LV @ CAR -1

MIA @ NE -6

PHI @ WSH +6

SEA @ ATL +1.5

NO @ TB -4.5

ARI @ SF N/A

DAL @ LAR +2.5

PIT @ NYG +3

TEN @ DEN -2.5

































— Odds Shark (@OddsShark) May 8, 2020

Some of the Seahawks Primetime games for this season are as listed:

Week 2: SNF vs. New England Patriots

Week 5: SNF vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 11: TNF vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 12: MNF at Philadelphia Eagles

This offseason has been somewhat of a quiet one for the Seahawks, who have yet to sign Jadeveon Clowney or Everson Griffen. They were able to bring back Bruce Irvin and ramp up the defense in this year's Draft and the addition of Greg Olsen was a win.

Russell Wilson's offensive line has beefed up recently, as well. The Seahawks could remain, strong contenders if Wilson works his magic.

Oddsmakers recently released out their odds on how the Seahawks will fare this season:

Story continues

Win Total over-under: 9

Division Champs: +225 (DraftKings)

NFC Champions: +700 (Caesars SportsBook)

Super Bowl odds: +2000 (Bet MGM)

On April 16th, before the Draft and schedule release, the Seahawks odds looked slightly different, though:

Super Bowl: 14-1

Odds to win NFC: +650

Division: +240

Over/under: 9.5

Anything can happen this season for the Seahawks, but oddsmakers appear to be favoring the Seahawks less than they did before.

Seahawks odds to win Super Bowl, division, drop after schedule release originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest