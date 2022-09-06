Seahawks’ odds against Broncos for Week 1 matchup have gotten worse

When the NFL released the 2022 regular season schedule in May, the Seahawks opened as 3.5-point underdogs against the Broncos. Now six days away from the Week 1 matchup, those odds have not gotten any better. In fact, the line is heading in the wrong direction as far as Seattle is concerned.

According to the latest odds at Tipico Sportsbook, Denver is now favored by 6.5 points. While a lot goes into any particular spread, it’s not hard to see why this one is the way it is. We can dance around it but the Seahawks are simply an inferior team compared to the Broncos and it’s their own fault.

It’s debatable whether Russell Wilson will be worth the five-year, $245 million extension he just agreed to over the long haul. However, for now it’s safe to say that the Seahawks are the underdogs because they had one of the league’s best quarterbacks and decided to trade him.

While Wilson doesn’t have a star receiver the caliber of DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett, he has plenty of talent to work with in Denver. More importantly, this will be Wilson’s first experience with an offensive-minded head coach – which was ultimately what forced him out of Seattle. It’s worth remembering that this offense has always been at its best when Wilson went no-huddle.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett helped Aaron Rodgers win the last two MVP awards in Green Bay and we wouldn’t be remotely surprised if Wilson gets his first votes for that honor this year.

