What Seahawks OC Shane Waldron has said previously about TE Gerald Everett originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks added a much-needed addition to the tight end position this offseason with the signing of Gerald Everett

And for Everett, learning Seattle’s offense shouldn’t be much of a problem for him.

Everett, who spent four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, will be joining Seattle with some familiar faces on the offensive staff.

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and run game coordinator Andy Dickerson are both new additions to Seattle that were with the Rams last season, like Everett.

With Greg Olsen retiring earlier and Jacob Hollister signing with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, it seems Everett will be a valuable weapon for the Seahawks this coming season.

Coach Waldron certainly believes so as well.

Gerald brings versatility to any offense, so we're excited to be able to get him here and really utilize him as a weapon that can move around and do a lot of different things within an offensive structure

Shane Waldron

Everett has appeared in 61 games in the last four seasons and has started in 11 of those.

He has 127 catches for 1,389 yards and eight touchdowns with the Rams.

Last season, Everett had a career-high season with 41 catches and 417 yards while taking 57 percent of the Rams offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Reference.

For Waldron, he hopes Everett can bring his aggressiveness after the catch to this Seahawks offense.

He's got aggressive hands, and he can seem to always find a way to get open versus tight man-to-man coverage," Waldron said. "Then his ability, once the ball's in his hand to make the first guy miss or break that first tackle, has been something he's consistently been able to put on display since college and right on through at the NFL level. So it's a big asset as far as his ability to aggressively go attack the ball and then make something happen with it once it's in his hands.

Everett joins a tight end group that includes Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson, and 2020 undrafted free-agent pickup Tyler Mabry.

Look to see the Seahawks use Everett as much as possible with Waldron’s new offensive scheme.